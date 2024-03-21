Tag of most polluted city shameful, needs serious thought, L-G Saxena tells Delhi CM

NEW DELHI: Cornering the city government over the issue of pollution, L-G VK Saxena on Wednesday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying the much-touted “Delhi model” is shrouded in smog. In his letter addressed to the CM, the L-G, citing a news headline ‘Delhi – The World’s Most Polluted’, said, “This dubious distinction is a matter of national shame and collective concern.”
“With Delhi being the second most polluted capital in the world in 2022 and the most polluted capital city in the world in 2021, I am sure this report card of the nine years of your government is not one which you would be proud of. The much talked about ‘Delhi model’ is shrouded in a haze of smog,” the L-G wrote.
The L-G said that over the last two years, he has flagged the issue of air pollution in the capital by writing to Kejriwal and chief ministers of neighbouring states, warning them about the health emergency.
Saxena said the very least people expect from their elected government is breathable air and good quality potable water. “I hope you will find some time in your busy schedule of electioneering to ponder over this grave issue with the seriousness that it deserves. This is a matter which cannot be allowed to pass with frivolity,” the L-G jibed at the CM.
Saxena claimed he was writing the letter as a “conscience keeper” and underscored that if the CM does not find any solutions, he will be “constitutionally obliged” to render his duties towards the people of Delhi and will not stand “a silent spectator”.
Responding to the letter, the AAP said that the L-G’s language in the communication was rude, curt and bordering on abusive. “The L-G in his letter says he will take over the functioning of elected government rather than remaining a mute spectator. Such a statement shows that the L-G does not have the correct knowledge of our constitution. There is clear division of powers and responsibilities. However anguished anyone might feel about the functioning of another organ, he does not have the right to encroach upon their domain,” the party said.
The AAP also listed the city government’s achievements to cut down the pollution levels in their response.
“We have installed an AQI monitor every 40 kilometers which is the maximum in any city in the country. Further, our city boasts its highest green cover to date, at 23.6%. As per the Economic Survey, pollution levels in Delhi have seen a notable decrease of 30-35% compared to levels recorded in 2016,” the response read.