Tag of most polluted city shameful, needs serious thought, L-G Saxena tells Delhi CM

NEW DELHI: Cornering the city government over the issue of pollution, L-G VK Saxena on Wednesday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying the much-touted “Delhi model” is shrouded in smog. In his letter addressed to the CM, the L-G, citing a news headline ‘Delhi – The World’s Most Polluted’, said, “This dubious distinction is a matter of national shame and collective concern.”

“With Delhi being the second most polluted capital in the world in 2022 and the most polluted capital city in the world in 2021, I am sure this report card of the nine years of your government is not one which you would be proud of. The much talked about ‘Delhi model’ is shrouded in a haze of smog,” the L-G wrote.

The L-G said that over the last two years, he has flagged the issue of air pollution in the capital by writing to Kejriwal and chief ministers of neighbouring states, warning them about the health emergency.

Saxena said the very least people expect from their elected government is breathable air and good quality potable water. “I hope you will find some time in your busy schedule of electioneering to ponder over this grave issue with the seriousness that it deserves. This is a matter which cannot be allowed to pass with frivolity,” the L-G jibed at the CM.