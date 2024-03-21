Three Delhi docs thrashed by drunk man, emergency services disrupted

NEW DELHI: Three doctors at a hospital in the national capital were thrashed by a 25-year-old man who was brought in to the hospital in an inebriated condition by the police for medical examination. The incident was reported from Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area on March 15.

Accordingly, based on the complaints from the three victim doctors, the police registered an FIR under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of the Indian Penal Code and section 4 of the Medicare Service Personnel and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2008.

As per the FIR, accessed by this newspaper, the accused, identified as Rahul was appehended by the cops for creating nuisance on a road and brought to the hospital for medical examination by a beat constable around 1 am on March 15.

As the doctors began examining the accused, he started misbehaving and abusing them, which finally escalated to physical assault on Dr Shivaratan, Dr Chinmey and the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) on duty Dr Kshetrimayun Shanta Singh.

“He tore Dr. Shivaratan’s shirt, threatened him, and injured him. The patient even threatened to kill all of us. He also slapped the CMO and tore his shirt,” read the statement by a victim doctors in the FIR.

A complete pandemonium ensued at the hospital due to the incident, leading to disruption of emergency services for more than two hours. Several hospital property, like tables and chairs of the doctor’s room, blood pressure monitor were damaged, said the medico-legal case lodged against the offender.

DCP (north west) Jitender Mani confirmed the incident and said that the accused Rahul has been arrested. Further investigation is underway, the official added.

Services stalled as medicoes attacked

