When rhyme is a reason

Under the shimmering canopy of stars, hundreds of eager listeners gather within the confines of DLF Cyberhub’s Amphitheatre. Here, amidst the bustling energy of the night, nine people from diverse backgrounds are united by a singular passion: poetry. Emotions soar as the poets delve into the intricacies of existence – love, loss, hometown nostalgia, struggles, familial ties, and the ebbs and flows of friendship.
Organised by PR WorkX, ‘Jashn-e-Sukhan’ unfolds as a celebration of words showcasing a dynamic collective of established and emerging poets, each owning the stage with their distinct flair and worldview. From stirring verses that pierce the soul to poignant narratives that stir the heart, the event offered an immersive odyssey for poetry lovers of every age. As the poets gathered on stage, Neha Roda, the event’s emcee, guided the audience through the evening, introducing the themes and performers with shayari of her favourite poet – Mirza Ghalib.
Roda shares her journey, recounting her bold decision to depart from a 12-year-old career as a chartered accountant with a spirited declaration: “Mujhe zindagi guzarni nahi hai, jeeni hai” (I don’t want to spend my life, I want to live it).” Supported by her husband and mother-in-law’s unwavering encouragement, Roda embraced her passion for poetry, transcending the confines of conventional corporate life. Reflecting on her transition, she says: “Human beings aren’t destined for nine-to-five corporate cages. It’s a lure we must resist.”
A life of poetry
For Roda, poetry is not merely a newfound pursuit but an integral part of her upbringing; growing up, she was steeped in the melodies of ghazals and the depth of shayari. “In poetry, I found solace when words failed me.” “Through poetry,” she says with a smile, “I am truly living.”
Like music, dance, and theatre, writing is often seen as just a hobby. It took Anjali, a third-year BTech student at the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women and an aspiring writer, years to convince her parents that writing could be more than just a pastime. “They’ve seen me grow and improve, and now they’re starting to see that writing can actually be a career,” she says. For Anjali, poetry is like capturing feelings in a bottle, immortalising emotions too deep to express otherwise. “It’s a way of putting all those unspoken emotions onto paper,” she explains.
When asked what inspires her poetry, she says: “I have this burning desire to achieve something, to be recognised for my words. I’ve always dreamed of being a writer, and despite all the challenges, I believe I’ll make that dream a reality. Maybe not today, but definitely someday.” For Prabhnoor, an actor by profession, poetry is in his blood; he has inherited the passion for this art from his father, Amarjeet Singh, a Punjabi poet. Reflecting on his journey with words, he fondly recalls: “Back in the 10th grade, I had a crush on a girl. So, my friends suggested I should use poetry to express my feelings. I used to copy shayari from the internet and send it to her. Well, she didn’t fall for me, but she did make me fall for shayari.”
According to Prabhnoor, it is thanks to platforms such as Instagram that regional poetry has become popular among young people. “Either there are more instances of heartbreak now, or more folks are falling in love,” he says with a chuckle. “You see, poetry has always been around. Jaun Elia Sahib’s verses still resonate today. Instagram trends have just brought this art back to life among the youth.”
Stepping into another world
Describing the importance of poetry and shayari, Prabhnoor says: “They are like a heart’s megaphone, amplifying love, pain, admiration, and even anger. It’s a way to let out all those feelings”. Kirti, who describes herself as shayra (poetess), on the other hand, sees poetry as an escape from the daily grind of life. “It’s like stepping into another world,” says the 29-year-old, who has been writing since she was in class six but took to performing only last year. “I was aiming for a government job, but fate had other plans. My husband encouraged me to pursue my passion and motivated me to perform on stage.”
Kirti specialises in ghazals and Hindi poetry, drawing inspiration from everything around her. “Poets are like emotional sponges,” she jokes. “We soak up all the feelings around us and wring them out onto the page.” She was pleasantly surprised by her poetry’s warm reception at the event. “I never expected such appreciation in such a diverse setting. It was truly magical.”
On the occasion of the World Poetry Day, Prabhnoor and Kirti shared a similar message for budding poets: “Pick up that pen and write, put your craft out, perform it. Get past the fear of judgement.”