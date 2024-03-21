When rhyme is a reason

Under the shimmering canopy of stars, hundreds of eager listeners gather within the confines of DLF Cyberhub’s Amphitheatre. Here, amidst the bustling energy of the night, nine people from diverse backgrounds are united by a singular passion: poetry. Emotions soar as the poets delve into the intricacies of existence – love, loss, hometown nostalgia, struggles, familial ties, and the ebbs and flows of friendship.

Organised by PR WorkX, ‘Jashn-e-Sukhan’ unfolds as a celebration of words showcasing a dynamic collective of established and emerging poets, each owning the stage with their distinct flair and worldview. From stirring verses that pierce the soul to poignant narratives that stir the heart, the event offered an immersive odyssey for poetry lovers of every age. As the poets gathered on stage, Neha Roda, the event’s emcee, guided the audience through the evening, introducing the themes and performers with shayari of her favourite poet – Mirza Ghalib.

Roda shares her journey, recounting her bold decision to depart from a 12-year-old career as a chartered accountant with a spirited declaration: “Mujhe zindagi guzarni nahi hai, jeeni hai” (I don’t want to spend my life, I want to live it).” Supported by her husband and mother-in-law’s unwavering encouragement, Roda embraced her passion for poetry, transcending the confines of conventional corporate life. Reflecting on her transition, she says: “Human beings aren’t destined for nine-to-five corporate cages. It’s a lure we must resist.”

A life of poetry

For Roda, poetry is not merely a newfound pursuit but an integral part of her upbringing; growing up, she was steeped in the melodies of ghazals and the depth of shayari. “In poetry, I found solace when words failed me.” “Through poetry,” she says with a smile, “I am truly living.”

Like music, dance, and theatre, writing is often seen as just a hobby. It took Anjali, a third-year BTech student at the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women and an aspiring writer, years to convince her parents that writing could be more than just a pastime. “They’ve seen me grow and improve, and now they’re starting to see that writing can actually be a career,” she says. For Anjali, poetry is like capturing feelings in a bottle, immortalising emotions too deep to express otherwise. “It’s a way of putting all those unspoken emotions onto paper,” she explains.