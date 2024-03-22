A day after Lokpal nod, FIR lodged against MP Mahua Moitra

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered an FIR against former TMC MP Mahua Moitra in the cash-for-query case on the directions of anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal.

Notably, the Lokpal had asked the agency to register a case against Moitra and probe the matter after receiving findings of the agency’s preliminary inquiry into allegations made by BJP Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey against her.

The anti-corruption body had directed the CBI to submit its findings in six months after probing all aspects of the complaints. The CBI should file monthly reports regarding the status of the probe, it added.

Moitra was disqualified from Lok Sabha in December last year for “unethical conduct”. The former MP has challenged her expulsion in the Supreme Court and will again contest as the TMC candidate from West Bengal’s Krishnanagar seat.

Dubey has alleged that Moitra asked questions in Parliament in exchange for cash and gifts from Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani to mount an attack on industrialist Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a charge denied by Moitra.