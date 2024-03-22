Advocate manhandled in court, SC issues notice to GB Nagar bar association

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday took note of the alleged manhandling of senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia in the Gautam Budh Nagar district court and issued notice to the president and secretary of the Janpad Diwani Evam Faujdari Bar association.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, who directed registration of a suo motu petition over the incident which took place on Wednesday in the district court where lawyers were on a strike.

Singh told the apex court that lawyers allegedly misbehaved and snatched the collar band of Bhatia. A woman lawyer also appeared before the bench and claimed that she was also manhandled in a different court while appearing in a matter.

“There is no reason why this Court should not accept what is placed on the record. Ordinarily, we would have insisted on a petition. But the attack on two members of the SCBA is a serious. We accordingly direct the Registrar to register a suo motu writ petition,” the bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said.