JNU students’ union polls begin on March 22; 7,751 to vote

NEW DELHI: As the Friday sun rises, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is all set to go to polls to elect the members of the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU). According to the final list of electorates released by the JNUSU election committee, a total of 7,751 voters shall cast their ballots to elect the students’ body.

After a prolonged hiatus of four years and following much strife between students’ organisations and the authorities (also among themselves), the university notified the election of the students’ union, announcing the constitution of a 42-member Election Committee (EC) to oversee the polls proceduures on March 6.

The polling of votes will begin at nine o’clock on Friday morning and will continue till 5:30 pm. The counting of votes is slated to commence 9 pm onwards on the same day. However, the declaration of final results has been scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 24.

Nomination filing commenced on March 15 and the final list of candidates was released on March 16 by the EC, showing that nominations received include 45 contenders for the post of president, 43 for vice-president, 44 for general secretary, 38 for joint secretary, while there are 258 nominations for councillor posts.