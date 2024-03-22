Knots of comfort

Charles & Keith’s Spring/Summer collection is a vibrant tribute to the rejuvenating spirit of sunny days ahead. The new collection unfurls a palette of bright, joyful hues and lightweight fabrics, perfectly capturing the essence of spring’s renewal and summer’s boundless energy. Each piece is thoughtfully designed to celebrate warmth, freedom, and the optimistic promise of longer days filled with light. It’s an invitation to embrace the season’s joy, embodying the carefree elegance and dynamic energy that sunny days bring. It is a toast to sunshine, happiness, and the beauty of new beginnings.

The brand also draws inspiration from contrasting textures and sensibilities. The product collection itself is influenced by comfort and self-care moments, celebrating one’s inner peace. Soft simple forms that are comforting to the eye lead the silhouettes, with knots and terrycloth material — a playful nod to bathrobes used in spas — providing sharp textural juxtaposition against the campaign’s clean Brutalist backdrops. To celebrate the return of the sunny days, vibrant green and fuchsia have been adopted into the palette while cosy beige and softer pink tones run through multiple styles, bringing a sense of calm and zen.

The brand icon, the Perline, has been reimagined in a mini east-west styling that begs to be part of one’s spring wardrobe, be it worn with its detachable strap as a casual crossbody or used as iswith its signature top handle for more formal occasions.

Add a punch of fun to any outfit with any one of the Loey Textured shoes; reflect feminine charm with Knotted Mules or the chic peep toe Bow Ankle-Strap Sandals, alternatively opt for the Ankle-Strap Platform Pumps for a touch of warmth for those “in-between” weather moments synonymous with the season.

Price on request.

Available online.