NCERT to revise CBSE curriculum for grades III, VI from next academic year

NEW DELHI: The National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) is set to release the revised Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Syllabus for Grade III and VI in keeping with the recently introduced National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.
Reports indicate that the updated curriculum will come into effect from the forthcoming academic session (2024-25). In a communique detailing the implementation strategy, NCERT has informed CBSE about the curriculum overhaul.
The notification emphasises the necessity for adjustments in school schedules to accommodate the revised syllabi. It stresses the importance of disseminating information regarding recommended time allocations for Grade III and VI among school principals, educators, and parents.
The notice underscores the collaborative effort required by CBSE, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) to ensure effective execution of these changes. NCERT, CBSE, KVS and NVS, supported by the Department of School Education and Literacy, are working to realise the objectives outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. New textbooks aligned with the updated syllabi will soon be distributed to CBSE-affiliated schools.
The notice urges CBSE to communicate this development to school administrators, teachers and parents. It advises the formulation of a strategy to engage students in Grade III and VI through playful, activity-oriented learning from the commencement of the new academic year, fostering a comprehensive educational environment encompassing arts, physical education, well-being, skill education, and refreshed perspectives into language, maths, science, environmental education, and social sciences.
Further, the notification mentions that the NCERT will incorporate a bridge programme in the Grade VI curriculum and clear guidelines for Grade III to assist students in adapting to the updated curriculum seamlessly.
In addition, an exclusive artificial intelligence (AI) programme for senior professionals has been introduced. The Grade III syllabi have been revamped to reflect contemporary educational paradigms, covering a spectrum of subjects including arts, vocational education, and sciences.
