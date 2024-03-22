NCERT to revise CBSE curriculum for grades III, VI from next academic year

NEW DELHI: The National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) is set to release the revised Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Syllabus for Grade III and VI in keeping with the recently introduced National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.

Reports indicate that the updated curriculum will come into effect from the forthcoming academic session (2024-25). In a communique detailing the implementation strategy, NCERT has informed CBSE about the curriculum overhaul.

The notification emphasises the necessity for adjustments in school schedules to accommodate the revised syllabi. It stresses the importance of disseminating information regarding recommended time allocations for Grade III and VI among school principals, educators, and parents.

The notice underscores the collaborative effort required by CBSE, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) to ensure effective execution of these changes. NCERT, CBSE, KVS and NVS, supported by the Department of School Education and Literacy, are working to realise the objectives outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. New textbooks aligned with the updated syllabi will soon be distributed to CBSE-affiliated schools.