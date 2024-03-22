Over 80% AIIMS depts yet to implement collegium system

NEW DELHI: Despite being notified six months ago, the collegium system in AIIMS New Delhi is yet to be implemented properly. Sources said that over 80% of the departments at the institute have not held even a single meeting prompting the institute’s administration to issue a notice to all heads of departments to follow the guidelines and share a report of the progress made in this regard.

Sources said the notice came after many faculty members complained to the AIIMS Director that department heads are not convening collegium meetings which is affecting the functioning of departments.

“We are in receipt of representations from faculty members that in their departments, meetings of collegium are not being held. Director has taken note of these representations and desired that Chief/Head of departments may be requested to follow the guidelines about working of the collegium and hold regular meetings of collegium in their departments and centers. All concerned are requested to share a brief report about the progress made in this regard so far, from the date of notification of constitution of collegium,” the notice read.

According to faculty members who wanted to remain anonymous, the heads of departments, who were miffed with the implementation of the collegium system, are not notifying for the meetings.