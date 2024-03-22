Stooping so low doesn’t behove PM or BJP: Priyanka Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Soon after the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said targeting the AAP leader during elections is wrong and unconstitutional, and lowering the level of politics in such a manner neither suits the prime minister nor the BJP-led Centre.

“Targeting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in this manner during elections is completely wrong and unconstitutional. Lowering the level of politics in this manner suits neither the prime minister nor his government.

“Fight your critics in the electoral battle, confront them boldly and of course, attack their policies and working style -- this is democracy. But in this way, using the power of all the institutions of the country to fulfil one’s political objective and weakening those by exerting pressure is against every principle of democracy,” Priyanka Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.