West Bengal can also witness scenes similar to Delhi: BJP's Sukanta after Kejriwal's arrest

KOLKATA: West Bengal could also witness a scene similar to the national capital, state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said on Friday, referring to the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Hitting back, the TMC said that such a statement reflected the "BJP's fear of losing" the Lok Sabha elections.

Kejriwal, the national convenor of the AAP, was arrested by the ED on Thursday night in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

"Last month, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemmant Soren was arrested. Now, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested. It only shows that being a chief minister doesn't grant you any sort of impunity if you are involved in corruption. Similar allegations of corruption have emerged in West Bengal in recent years. So, the state could also witness similar scenes like New Delhi," Majumdar said.

The TMC alleged that the BJP was using central agencies to "terrorise" the opposition.