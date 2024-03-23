About a boy

In India, two topics disturb like no other. Disability and sexuality remain subjects that are sidelined in the mainstream. This is what makes Button Hole, a 24-minute short on the sexual desires of an adolescent autistic boy, by singer and poet Mitul Dutta, an important film. It has been nominated in the Best Short Film category for the upcoming (March 28) 7th New Delhi Film Festival (NDFF).

The film begins with the boy being unable to pass a button of his school uniform through a buttonhole to his growing anguish, after which his mother comes over and helps him. This act of passing a button through its buttonhole is the central metaphor in the story. It represents his inability to come to grips with his pubescent body and his understanding of his own sexual development. Dutta paints a sensitive portrait of a mother-and-son family—the husband being out of the picture—and of the boy, who is bullied at his school for being different. The movie shows them navigating a difficult and confusing time in their lives together, though the ending holds out hope.

Dutta is a recipient of several awards for her writing, including the Sahitya Akademi Travelling Grant, Sanskriti Award, Bharatiya Bhasha Parishad’s Yuva Puraskar, Krittibas Puraskar and the ministry of culture’s Junior Fellowship in Literature. The film, Dutta says, is based on events from her own life. Her sister passed away in an accident in 2021, leaving behind a daughter, and an autistic son, who is 17. After his mother’s death, and his father’s remarriage, Dutta started taking care of him. This is when she found out about the difficulties that autistic children go through during their teenage years.