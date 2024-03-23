JNU students vote after four years

NEW DELHI: Polling began at JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) on Friday morning amid much excitement with the students’ union elections being held after a gap of four years.

There was an hour’s delay in the commencement of poll proceedings, scheduled to start at 9 am, as a selection of polling agents took a while. Students gathered around polling stations hours before the polling began. Sloganeering continued throughout the day. ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans were heard from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) camp while the united Left front were heard echoing cries of ‘Lal Salaam’.

A total of 7,751 students were registered to cast their votes in the JNUSU election according to the election committee. The results are scheduled to be declared on Sunday, March 24.

The candidates

As per the election committee, eight candidates (1 female, 7 male) shall contest for the post of the president while and 4 candidates (1 female, 3 male) seek the vice president’s post.

ABVP’s potential candidates for the central panel include Umesh Chandra Ajmira, Arjun Anand, Govind Dangi, Deepika, and Kavya. The NSUI has put forward Kunal Kumar, Shudhandhu Shekhar, and Farheen Zaidi as potential candidates. Umesh Kumar Yadav from the Students’ Federation of India, Swati Singh from the Democratic Students’ Federation, and Dhananjay from the All India Student’s Association have been fielded by the united Left organisations. However, Swati Singh’s candidature was cancelled hour before polling began.