No moral ground for AAP leaders to protest: Delhi BJP

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP on Friday slammed the AAP for protesting against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying the party has lost all moral grounds as its leader has been arrested in a “corruption” case.

“Kejriwal knew the corruption that happened in framing and executing the excise policy as his former deputy Manish Sisodia and party MP Sanjay Singh went to jail over it, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said. “He himself skipped nine ED summonses. He will now have to answer the ED because he was involved in corruption that is why he has been arrested,” Sachdeva said.

There is an old saying “Chor Machaye Shor” (the culprit makes a lot of noise to cover up the crime) and the AAP’s “shameless” protest against the arrest of Kejriwal is a fitting example, he said. “AAP and its leaders are “crying” over Kejriwal’s arrest but they have lost all moral grounds, and the people have lost faith in them,” he alleged.