Opposition unites in condemning Kejriwal’s arrest

NEW DELHI: In a political landscape rife with contention, the recent arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sparked a flurry of reactions from the opposition.

Former AAP leaders Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan, despite their past disagreements with Kejriwal, have now rallied behind him, denouncing his arrest as a blatant affront to democracy.

Yadav decried the arrest as unjust, equating it to a travesty against democracy itself. He emphasized the need for due process and proper investigation, stressing that arrests made on the eve of elections undermines the very foundation of democratic principles. Similarly, Bhushan echoed Yadav’s sentiments, highlighting the lack of concrete evidence against Kejriwal and decrying the timing of the arrest.

Jairam Ramesh, a senior Congress leader, framed the arrest within the context of a broader assault on opposition leaders, alleging a pattern of intimidation and coercion by the BJP. Mamata Banerjee, the TMC supremo pledged to challenge such arbitrary actions through democratic channels. Similarly, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav denounced the arrest as an attempt to stifle dissent and suppress truth. Brinda Karat condemned Kejriwal’s arrest as a politically motivated move aimed at silencing opposition voices.