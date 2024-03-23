Patient safety not a priority: Survey

NEW DELHI: What should be more important for healthcare institutions, efficiency or patient safety? A recent study conducted by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals (NABH), a constituent of the Quality Council of India (QCI) indicates that patient safety may have taken the backseat, shedding light on critical safety challenges in Indian hospitals.

The study findings revealed that around 58% of nurses felt pressured to compromise patient safety over the efficiency of hospitals. 35% of them complained of inadequate staff, while about 32% blamed poor patient safety norms for ineffective patient safety

Doctors echoed similar concerns, with 18% of them claiming they are pressured to compromise on patient safety over efficiency. 21% blame inadequate staff at health institutes as a significant challenge to the patient safety.

On the other hand, hospital managements’ perspective focused on the challenge of balancing speed of services and safety (37%), and a limited focus on patients’ rights (31%).

When asked what the term ‘efficiency’ denoted in the report, NABH said, “It means giving appropriate care and necessary treatment while avoiding wastage of resources.”

The study incorporated surveys and interviews among healthcare professionals from over 1,100 NABH-accredited hospitals across the country, with interviews from doctors, nurses and hospital administrators. According to the NABH communication team, over 90% of the hospitals surveyed, were privately owned.