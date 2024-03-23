Six schools in Delhi found flouting norms: CBSE

NEW DELHI: Pursuant to a surprise inspections conducted in CBSE-affiliated schools across the country on Friday, six schools in the national capital were found to be flouting norms, following which five were disaffiliated, while one was downgraded by the board.

The CBSE had conducted the inspection to check whether the schools are running as per the provisions and norms contained in Affiliation and Examination Bye-laws.

However it was found that some schools were committing various malpractices of presenting dummy students, ineligible candidates and not maintained records properly.

The CBSE in its notification stated, “After thorough inquiry, it has been decided to disaffiliate and downgrade these schools.”

The five schools which got disaffiliated include Sidhhartha Public School, Delhi 81, Bharat Mata Saraswati Bal Mandir, National Public School- Delhi 40, Delhi Ram Public Senior Secondary School -39, Marigold Public School, Delhi 39. Meanwhile one school which got downgraded was the Vivekanand School, Narela, Delhi.