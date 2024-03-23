Traffic woes: Several roads, metro stations remain shut in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Commuters faced a harrowing time at ITO, Rajghat and Vikas Marg on Friday morning as they were hit by heavy traffic congestion due to closure of roads towards DDU Marg in view of AAP’s protest against the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest.

Besides, as security was beefed up in several parts of the city, many roads were barricaded by security forces and Delhi police leading to traffic snarls at several places.

“In view of the proposed protest by political party at DDU Marg Delhi, traffic will remain heavy at IP Marg, Vikas Marg, Minto Road and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. DDU marg will remain closed for traffic movement. Kindly avoid these roads and plan your journey accordingly,” the Delhi traffic police issued an advisory on X (formerly Twitter).

As the roads leading to the ED office were also shut, the traffic police advised commuters to avoid Krishna Menon Marg, Motilal Nehru Marg, Janpath, and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road. Huge traffic congestion was also witnessed at Geeta Colony and Rajghat.

In view of protest, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) closed ITO Metro Station and Lok Kalyan Marg Metro Station from 8 am to 6 pm.

“On the advice of Delhi Police, Lok Kalyan Marg Metro station will also remain closed in addition to ITO Metro station till further notice,” the DMRC posted on X.

“The metro did not stopped at the ITO station and I had to take an exit at Delhi Gate station and take an e-rickshaw back to the ITO to reach office,” a commutter said.

Anticipating the protest, section 144 was imposed at ITO on Friday morning, an official said.