4-year-old girl raped in Delhi by tuition teacher's brother

NEW DELHI: A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by brother of her tuition teacher in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar, sparking a protest in the area, police said on Sunday.

They said the alleged incident happened on Saturday and the victim has been referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Delhi from Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.

The victim's family members and scores of other people gathered outside the house of the accused in protest, demanding strict action against him.

Security has been beefed up in the area with the deployment of police and paramilitary forces.