A message from Kejriwal in custody: ‘I’ll be back soon... BJP workers our brothers’

NEW DELHI: CM Arvind Kejriwal, who is also the AAP national convener, sent his first message from jail on Saturday. During a presser, his wife Sunita Kejriwal conveyed the CM’s message.

Kejriwal appealed to AAP workers that public service should not stop because of his imprisonment. “AAP workers should avoid hating BJP,” he said in his message read out by his wife Sunita. “They (BJP workers) are our brothers and sisters,” read the CM’s message. He also assured the people that he would return from jail soon.

The CM was arrested on Thursday night by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from his residence in the Delhi liquor policy scam and was sent to 6-day ED custody a day later. AAP has rejected speculation about Kejriwal’s resignation and the party is giving an impression that he would run the government from jail. But there is yet another speculation about his wife taking over if he resigns.

“Every moment of my life is dedicated to the nation; every ounce of my body is for the country. My life on this earth is meant for struggle; I have struggled a lot, and there are still many struggles written in my life ahead. So, this arrest does not surprise me. I have received a lot of love from you,” the message said.

About his government’s recently announced Mahila Samman Yojana, Kejriwal appealed to Delhi’s women to trust him about his promise to transfer Rs 1,000 per month to them.

“No bars of jail can put Kejriwal behind bars for too long. I will come out soon and fulfill my promise,” he said, adding that “your brother, your son, is made of iron, and is very strong.”