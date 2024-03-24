CBI raids premises linked to Mahua Moitra in cash-for-query case

NEW DELHI: The CBI on Saturday conducted searches at premises linked to Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra, including her parent’s home in Kolkata, in connection with the cash-for-query scam. A search was also conducted at the former MP’s party office in Krishnanagar.

The CBI carried out raids at Moitra’s flats at Ratnaboli apartment in Alipore and also in Krishnanagar. Moitra’s father Dipendra Lal Moitra has been staying in Alipore since long. The CBI began started the raids from 7am in the morning.

The CBI registered an FIR against the former Trinamool MP on Thursday on the directives of the Lokpal, which has instructed the central agency to file a report within six months, officials said. The Lokpal’s directives came after it received the CBI findings of its probe into BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s allegations against Moitra.

The order of the Lokpal bench found, “Allegations leveled against the RPS (Respondent Public Servant), most of which are supported by cogent evidence, are extremely serious in nature, especially in view of the position held by her.”