China upset equilibrium on the border: Minister Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: The Chinese went and disturbed the equilibrium when, in 2020, they chose to do something they did on the border, which was violative of the conditions we had reached, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Singapore on Saturday.

“We know that the border issue is complex and can take time. We are not talking about solving the boundary issue. We are talking about maintaining peace and tranquility on the border. From 1975 to 2020, nobody got killed on the border. We need to have stabilisation of the situation on the border,” Jaishankar said, while delivering a lecture on his book, ‘Why Bharat Matters’.

It is important not to miss the woods for the trees, he said. “We are trying to find a way out and it is not easy, I have tried to talk this at my level, the diplomatic level, and at least 20 cross border talks,” he said, adding that both India and China have a history and population that sets them apart from the rest.

On banning Chinese apps, he said China generates data and one needs to be careful on where it is used. “One needs to ask a question on how comfortable one would be with sharing what data in what place,” the minister said.