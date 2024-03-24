Congress creates war room for campaigning in Lok Sabha polls

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress has geared up to push the election campaigning for the candidates of INDIA bloc candidates ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

According to the party leaders, a war room committee has been formed consisting of social media team and ground workers.

“Teams of 20 workers in each district and 5 at booth levels have been made to collect the issues public is facing in parliamentary constituencies,” a Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee’s official said.

“The issues will be collated and later, disturbed in form of pamphlets in the areas. District Presidents will monitor guide and monitor them,” an official from Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee said.

A team of social media warriors is also formed to propagate the governance issues and failures of the incumbent MPs of the ruling party.

Under the alliance agreement between Congress and AAP to fight the general assembly election, the formation of a coordination committee is planned for the joint campaigning of the candidates.

However, since Congress is yet to announce its candidates, the AAP has went ahead with the campaign work.

AAP has started assigning duties to MLAs and councillors to campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections but only for its candidates who are in fray at four seats.