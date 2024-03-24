Delhi: Behind the scenes

Uncertainty over Delhi Assembly’s March 27 session

The Delhi government has scheduled an Assembly session on March 27 to discuss issues related to medicines and medical tests in hospitals and Mohalla Clinics. However, uncertainty looms over holding the session as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is under the ED’s custody until March 28. He was arrested on Thursday night by the central probe agency from his residence in connection with the alleged now-scrapped excise policy scam. Earlier, the session was scheduled for March 22, but extended to March 27 after Kejriwal’s arrest. On March 16, a resolution was moved in the Delhi assembly regarding shortage of medicines and lack of medical tests in hospitals and Mohalla Clinics.

Students cry foul as admin cancels a candidature

Only seven hours were left for the JNU polls on March 22 when, at 2 am, the varsity administration cancelled the nomination of Swati Singh for the general secretary from the Left panel. The JNU students’ outfits and alumni compared the incident to the recent infamous Chandigarh Mayor poll fraud. Questioning the varsity’s decision, the students asked how, at 2 a.m., the candidacy of the Left alliance candidate was abruptly invalidated when the election was at 9 am. They requested the election committee to cancel the election for the post of general secretary and conduct re-election after the re-nomination of candidates. However, the administration rejected their appeal. Swati later sat on a hunger strike demanding re-election and nomination for the post of general secretary.

BJPs happiness know no bounds

Ear-to-ear smiles, jubilant workers, greeting each other were common scenes at Delhi BJP’s Holi Milan celebrations at their party office on Pandit Pant Marg. Leaders’ happiness knew no bounds. The party celebrates the Holi festival every year but this time, the celebrations were grand. The reason was the arrest of their main political rival Arvind Kejriwal. “This time Holi and Diwali have arrived at the same time for us,” a senior leader remarked apparently referring to Kejriwal’s arrest.

Docs troll Apollo on ‘Sadhguru healing himself’ remark

Popular religious personality Jaggi Vasudev underwent brain surgery at a city hospital recently. However, a statement published by the Apollo Hospital has become a drawing room discussion among the medical fraternity due to its tonality. In the statement, the hospital said, “Sadhguru is healing himself, apart from the medical measures instituted by us”. Many doctors called it sychophancy on the part of the hospital and said that it maybe possible that Sadhguru came to teach surgeons a few lessons in brain surgery. A source in the hospital even claimed that the statement was vetted by Isha Foundation before release.

Contributed by Anup Verma, Ifrah Mufti, Ujwal Jalali, Ashish Srivastava