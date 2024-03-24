‘Indian women do domestic chores 10x than men’

Confirming that married Indian women bear a disproportionate burden — almost double — of unpaid work compared to their unmarried counterparts, it said women from upper-caste Hindu, Muslim and Sikh households put in the most hours in unpaid domestic work.

“Women worldwide spend three times more time on unpaid domestic and care work than men, but in India, women spend almost 10 times more time than men,” the study published in the Journal of Family and Economic Issues said.

It also pointed out that not only does the presence of school-age children increase the amount of time women spend on unpaid domestic work, but women living in a nuclear family, on average, have higher levels of unpaid work than those living in multigenerational households.