‘Indian women do domestic chores 10x than men’

NEW DELHI: Indian women work 10 times more than men on unpaid domestic chores and caregiving, compared to their counterparts in other parts of the world, a study has revealed.
However, educated women are better placed in workload management, according to the research conducted by the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS) and Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), both in Mumbai.
Confirming that married Indian women bear a disproportionate burden — almost double — of unpaid work compared to their unmarried counterparts, it said women from upper-caste Hindu, Muslim and Sikh households put in the most hours in unpaid domestic work.
“Women worldwide spend three times more time on unpaid domestic and care work than men, but in India, women spend almost 10 times more time than men,” the study published in the Journal of Family and Economic Issues said.
It also pointed out that not only does the presence of school-age children increase the amount of time women spend on unpaid domestic work, but women living in a nuclear family, on average, have higher levels of unpaid work than those living in multigenerational households.
The study said women aged six years and above spend 301 minutes on unpaid domestic work compared to men who devote 98 minutes to the same.
Quoting data from the Time Use Survey of India (2019), conducted by the National Sample Survey Office in January-December 2019, the study said that while natal parents are more supportive than in-laws, the education of parents and in-laws has a significant impact on unpaid domestic work.
Unpaid work of women reduces in female-predominant households, while it increases in male-predominant homes.
Unpaid labour
Women worldwide spend 3 times more time on unpaid domestic work than men. In India, women spend almost 10 times more time than men in such work
If unpaid tasks are measured based on market values, their contribution to economy is assumed be 10-60% of the GDP globally
Married Indian women do almost double the unpaid house work that their unmarried counterparts do
Women from upper-caste Hindu, Muslim and Sikh households put in the most hours in unpaid domestic work
Urban women with no education are 86.7 % more likely to spend time on unpaid domestic work than women in rural areas without education