BJP burns CM Kejriwal’s effigy, demands strict punishment

NEW DELHI: Continuing its protest over Arvind Kejriwal not resigning from the chief minister, the Delhi-unit of the BJP on Sunday burned his effigy and raised slogans against the AAP.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva led a protest in Conaught Place area against Kejriwal, demanding strict punishment against him in the excise policy case, in which he has been arrested.

“Right now only Kejriwal’s liquor scam has been exposed, the day the Delhi Jal Board scam gets exposed, it will be many times bigger than this. There is huge anger among the people of Delhi against the corrupt Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP. We will not remain silent until the entire story of Kejriwal’s scam is revealed,” he alleged.

Soon after the AAP national convenor Kejriwal was arrested in connection with liquor policy case, the Delhi BJP has been demanding his resignation.

On Sunday, Kejriwal, who is in the ED custody, issued his first order related to a DJB issue. The move was severely criticised by the BJP and termed in illegal.

The CM will remain in the custody till March 26, Tuesday.