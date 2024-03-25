Building your tribe

The best gift we can give ourselves is to create kinship. A band of high quality friends. Our own tribe. Bonds with the family come with high karmic energy. Some of these don’t really feel smooth, easy or fun. When we grow into adulthood as we exit sometimes imperfect relationships with parents and siblings… the opportunity for growth awaits. The path of self discovery is not an easy one and isolation does not help. We need relationships with others to hold up mirrors for us.

I feel we need to always prioritise the creation of this tribe. Maybe some will just be fellow travellers for a short part of our journey. But many of even the short- term friends come to teach us something, to overcome struggles internal and external. And then there are those friends that just stay through all our ups and downs, twists and turns, tears and smiles. This is the loyal band that cheers us on. So what does it take to have a tribe? Some are thrown in as gifts from God but for the rest, here are my recommendations to create your tribe.

Have a tribe antennae: Know what you really want from life, have some self awareness and know when someone resonates the same frequency.

Be a tribe hustler: Once you recognise a potential tribesperson, relentlessly pursue till they succumb.

Share, Share, Share: Open up and allow yourself to be vulnerable.

Receive: The soul group of friends are wise. They appreciate you and give constructive feedback. Acknowledge and value their wisdom. Take their support in making the necessary changes.

This Holi, I send lots of love and good wishes. May your life have a bouquet of colourful friends, each adding a rich hue to your already exuberant life.

Anupamaa Dayal

This fashion designer is about happy clothes and happy homes for happy women