Four held, Rs 3 crore hawala money recovered in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Four people were detained with about Rs 3 crore cash from the Jharera flyover in southwest Delhi, a police officer said on Sunday. It comes just a week after Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was enforced in the national capital.

“We received a tip-off that four men were carrying a large amount in cash on two motorcycles. A team from the Subroto Park police post barricaded the area and started checking the vehicles,” DCP (southwest) Rohit Meena said.

The team intercepted two motorcycles with four men carrying two large black bags, he said.

“The team seized about Rs 3 crore in the two bags. Our initial suspicion is that it is ‘hawala’ money and an investigation has begun,” said the officer. According to the police, the four detained men -- all residents of Shahdara -- are aged between 22 and 27.

Police sources said the “hawala” money belonged to a scrap dealer in Shahdara. “Following the Election Commission’s guidelines, the information was passed to senior officers of the election flying squad and Income Tax authorities,” the officer said.