High on liquor: What we know so far about Delhi excise policy

Don’t you know? It’s buy one get one free.” Late evening, December 2021. Over two dozen hands, each clutching a Rs 500 note, arise out of an incomprehensible coil of arms, competing for the little window on the liquor store counter. They swat at each other, are balled into fists to intimidate, or flail around in aimless desperation. From the fracas of cusses and pleas, the words stand out like a beacon. A silence settles over the crowd, as if to acknowledge the gravity of the spoken word. Then, the din returns.

The Delhi government, in November 2021, rolled out the much-hyped liquor excise policy; a promise to completely revamp the liquor trade in the Capital.

The city was boozing. As per official estimates, liquor shops in the city sold 24.50 million litres in February 22, almost double the average monthly sales of 13.2 million litres in 2019-20. And why was that? Well, liquor stores in the city offered a wide range of discounts; prices slashed by 35% in some instances, while some stores handed out buy-one-get-one offers on certain brands.

And then, it was gone. The policy was withdrawn eight months after it came into effect, amid allegations of corruption and ‘favouritism’ in granting liquor licenses. The CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) registered a case. The ED (Enforcement Directorate) soon followed.

As the investigation continued, leaders of the ruling AAP dispensation found themselves more and more under the agency radar. Erstwhile Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was the first to be arrested in the spring of 2023. Senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh went next, in the fall of the same year.

And now, as another spring rolls into the heat of the Lok Sabha polls, a sitting Chief Minister (the very first), the alleged “kingpin”, has been arrested by the central agency in search of the elusive “money trail” of the mythologised Delhi liquor ‘scam’. However, what transpired in the past three years, whether on the investigation front or the politics that envelops it, warrants a deeper look.