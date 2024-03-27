Address shortage of drugs: Kejriwal’s 2nd order to minister from ED custody

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has issued directions from Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody to address the shortage of medicines and diagnostic tests at mohalla clinics and hospitals in the national capital, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Tuesday.

This is the second direction issued by the CM from ED custody. A couple of days ago, the CM had issued his first government order from jail, directing Atishi to ensure the redress of water and sewerage grievances in Delhi.

At a meeting of AAP legislators, councillors and office-bearers held on Sunday, it was resolved that Kejriwal will continue to run the government from jail.

The health minister said healthcare in the national capital has always been Kejriwal’s priority. “Even though he is in custody, he is worried about the health of the people of Delhi. He has received information that medicines and free diagnostic tests are not available at many mohalla clinics and hospitals,” said Bharadwaj.

The minister said lakhs of people are fully dependent on free medicines in government hospitals as they cannot afford to buy them. “Some people need life-long medicines such as those suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure. Some kidney patients need dialysis,” Bharadwaj said. “He (Kejriwal) has issued directions to me. His order is God’s order to us,” said Bharadwaj, adding that the CM advised him to inspect any hospital and find out the correct position.

Govt from jail

