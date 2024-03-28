23-year-old jumps to death after tiff with girlfriend in South Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old man, employed as a bartender, died by suicide by jumping off the terrace of a building in south Delhi, hours after meeting his girlfriend, police said on Wednesday.

A senior police official reported that the deceased, identified as Pankaj Singh Negi, had a heated argument with his girlfriend during their meeting, which later led to his suicide.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan shared that a PCR call was received at the Maidangarhi police station around 10 pm on March 25, about a person found lying unconscious in Rajpur Khurd Extension. Arriving on the scene, police discovered the body of the deceased.

“During the inquiry, the deceased’s identity was confirmed, and it was revealed that he worked as a bartender at a bar in Greater Kailash 2,” the DCP stated.

Pankaj had met his girlfriend on Monday and was in a highly intoxicated state at the time. Their meeting escalated into an argument, after which he left the house of his girlfriend, the officer added.

“After leaving, he did not respond to her calls. Preliminary investigations into the incident suggests a case of suicide, but further inquiries are underway,” the official added.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.