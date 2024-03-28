BJP gathers suggestions for election manifesto

NEW DELHI: In an effort to draft the manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, Delhi BJP candidates on Wednesday reached the voters to gather suggestions from the party’s manifesto.

All seven BJP candidates visited major markets in their respective constituencies to seek suggestions from the people. South Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Ramveer Singh Bidhuri visited Central Market Madangir, North-East Lok Sabha constituency candidate Manoj Tiwari visited Bhajanpura Market, East Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Harsh Malhotra visited Lal Quarter Krishna Nagar Market, Chandni Chowk candidate Praveen Khandelwal visited Gauri Shankar Temple, North-West Lok Sabha candidate Yogendra Chandoliya visited Naharpur Village Big Market, West Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Kamaljeet Sahrawat and New Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Bansuri Swaraj visited Moti Nagar Main Market to gather suggestions from the people, according to a release.

The BJP candidates said that through the suggestion box and the Jan Sampark program, they were informed people and traders about the welfare policies of the Modi government and its vision for development.

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that the way the AAP has been indulging in drama within Delhi lately, the people of Delhi have seen it and the result is that Delhiites now feel deceived. He said that the policies of the Modi government have benefited the people of Delhi, whether it is free ration or providing pucca houses where slums existed and they will also win the elections so that all the policies of the central government can reach the people.