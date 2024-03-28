Civic woes galore in Delhi's Sangam Vihar, solutions not in sight

NEW DELHI: Last month, the locality of Sangam Vihar became the subject of a protracted sparring contest between Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. After paying a visit to the area, Saxena deplored the lack of basic amenities in the locality.

Taking a swipe at the AAP government’s nine years in office, Saxena posted several pictures on X and wrote, “20 lakh people are forced to live a hellish life deprived of basic amenities. There are no roads, no sewers, and no garbage disposal. Electrical wires hanging all over are dangerous, and a rickshaw overturned in front of me on a broken road, injuring a woman,” he posted. He further added, “The country cannot imagine that overflowing drains, heaps of garbage, and streets filled with stinking sewer water still exist in the national capital.”

Buildings here are densely arranged, typically multi-story, housing three to four families each. Few own their homes, with most renting in unauthorised, unsafe structures. Basic amenities like electricity and water are often lacking, and hygiene and privacy are minimal. Men commonly work in daily wage jobs, factories, construction, or as rickshaw pullers or rag pickers, while some run small shops. Women are typically employed as domestic workers or roadside vendors.