Delhi fire department to offer virtual training sessions on tackling emergencies

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Fire Services will start a “realistic computer-generated simulation” on tackling fire-related emergencies for the people of the city next week, DFS chief Atul Garg said on Wednesday. He also pointed out that 43 people have died in fire-related incidents in the city so far this year.

The virtual training sessions are the first of their kind in India, and will be conducted in the DFS stations in Rohini and Dwarka, Garg said.

“The virtual training centres will provide participants with an immersive experience using simulators to recreate live fire situations. Equipped with 3D glasses, people will learn how to extinguish fires and handle fire-fighting gear such as hoses and fire extinguishers,” Garg said, adding that each lab can accommodate up to 20 people at a time.

Such simulators are also used to train fighter pilots to combat, he said.

The simulators will move according to the situation and recreate the fire incidents and experienced firefighters will teach how to tackle those situations, he said.

“These simulators will be functional from April and will be free for all to experience. We have decided to give such training sessions to students and women to understand how to save their lives during any fire incident,” he said.