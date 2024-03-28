ED remand ends today, CBI may take CM Arvind Kejriwal into custody

NEW DELHI: The CBI is likely to seek the custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with its probe into the excise policy case after his remand to the Enforcement Directorate ends on March 28, sources said.

The CBI was the first central agency that had registered an FIR in the case and named 14 people, including former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, as accused. Sisodia is now lodged in Tihar jail.

Kejriwal, arrested by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with its case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy on March 21, was remanded to the agency’s custody until March 28.

The ED on Wednesday urged the Delhi High Court to grant it time to file a reply to a plea by Kejriwal challenging his arrest. SV Raju, additional solicitor general representing ED, reportedly requested for three weeks’ time to respond to the “bulky” petition served to them on Tuesday.

On last Friday, Rouse Avenue court had remanded Kejriwal in the ED’s custody for his questioning. The CM was arrested hours after the HC refused to grant him protection from coercive action.

The ED has alleged that Kejriwal was the “key conspirator and the kingpin” of the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, claiming that he was directly involved in formulating the policy, demanding kickbacks, and handling the proceeds of crime.

Kejriwal and the ruling AAP in Delhi denied the charges, saying that there was no evidence linking him to the alleged scam.