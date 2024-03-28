Excise policy case: Kejriwal gets no interim relief from court

NEW DELHI: While arrested Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal did not get immediate relief from the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, his wife Sunita claimed he would do a “big expose” on the alleged excise policy scam in court the next day.

She was apparently referring to his production in a city court on the conclusion of his custodial remand with the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday. Sunita made the statement after meeting her husband in jail.

In the Delhi High Court, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma refused to interfere with Kejriwal’s arrest and issued notice to the ED on his plea for interim relief of release. It asked the ED to file its reply before April 2. The hearing would begin on April 3.

“Any order passed in the application for interim release of the petitioner, pending disposal of his main petition without calling for reply of ED at this stage would rather amount to deciding the main petition itself,” the judge said.

In a related development, L-G V K Saxena said the Delhi government will not be run from jail, though AAP leaders claim Kejriwal will continue as chief minister even if he is under custody.