Excise policy case: Kejriwal gets no interim relief from court

NEW DELHI: While arrested Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal did not get immediate relief from the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, his wife Sunita claimed he would do a “big expose” on the alleged excise policy scam in court the next day.
She was apparently referring to his production in a city court on the conclusion of his custodial remand with the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday. Sunita made the statement after meeting her husband in jail.
In the Delhi High Court, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma refused to interfere with Kejriwal’s arrest and issued notice to the ED on his plea for interim relief of release. It asked the ED to file its reply before April 2. The hearing would begin on April 3.
“Any order passed in the application for interim release of the petitioner, pending disposal of his main petition without calling for reply of ED at this stage would rather amount to deciding the main petition itself,” the judge said.
In a related development, L-G V K Saxena said the Delhi government will not be run from jail, though AAP leaders claim Kejriwal will continue as chief minister even if he is under custody.
Rebutting the L-G’s statement, AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi wondered in an interview to PTI, “what is the constitutional provision he is drawing on? The law of the country is very clear. You have the GNCTD Act which is very clear that you cannot be the chief minister if you do not enjoy the majority of the House. These conditions do not apply. So, under what conditions will President’s Rule be imposed?”
There was ample drama in the Delhi legislative assembly, as the AAP MLAs stormed into the well of the House raising slogans against the Centre and demanding Kejriwal’s release. The House was adjourned till April 1.
Possible scenarios
Kejriwal continues to be the CM and works from jail
The CM appoints any other person even as legal proceedings continue
Kejriwal is chargesheeted in the excise policy case
L-G recommends to the Centre that Delhi cannot be run as per the Constitutional provisions and seeks Central intervention under Article 356
President has to act as per the Constitution, may dismiss the govt and impose Central rule
Kejriwal represents people’s mandate. Dismissing him will mean ignoring the people