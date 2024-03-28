First-time voters say climate change a concern

NEW DELHI: For first-time voters aged 18-22, commitment to addressing climate change is among the top three factors which will impact their choice of political candidates or parties, according to a recent survey.

The respondents mentioned “health crisis” as the most important issue, but ranked the “climate crisis” and “economic crisis” in close second, the findings of the survey ‘’Perception of First-Time voters on Climate Education in India,’’conducted by Asar Social Impact Advisors, Climate Educators Network (CEN), and CMSR Consultants across seven cities involving 1,600 first-time voters from states including Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, claimed.

Delving deeper into the quality of environmental education in schools and colleges, responses varied across regions.

Moreover, according to the survey, 40 per cent of the respondents felt that the government is not doing enough to tackle climate change issues while 83 per cent of the respondents rating their formal environmental education as average to poor.

Emphasising the impact of climate change being witnessed and the critical need for integrated climate education within school and college systems, Swati Kwatra, Director-Education, TBF-The Banyan Foundation said, “Just speaking about the causes and negative impacts of climate change might not help youth take action as they will only feel hopelessness, fear, and anxiety. Climate education has to be more practical with a solution-oriented approach that focuses on mitigation, preparedness, resilience strategies, and sustainable consumption.”

The survey also reveals a gap in climate education as at least 59 per cent of the respondents did not feel adequately informed about the causes and consequences of climate change as part of their school and college education. Most of them had, however, gained knowledge on the subject through other sources including the media and social media. In Delhi, as 39 per cent of respondents remained hopeful or optimistic about the future, a significant 61% expressed feelings of hopelessness, fear, anger, or anxiety towards climate change.