Former international wrestler, aide held by Delhi Police for smuggling Malana cream

NEW DELHI: In a major breakthrough, the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police arrested a former international level wrestler along with his aide for smuggling ‘Malana Cream’ (hashish) in the national capital and other parts of the country, the police said on Wednesday.

Malana Cream, a drug made from cannabis plants, is produced in the Parvati Valley of Himachal Pradesh. It is regarded as a highly refined form of hashish.

The accused wrestler was identified as Hanumante (30), a resident of Civil Lines, while his associate has been identified as Adnan Ahmed (32), a resident of Jamia Nagar.

The police has also recovered 350 gm charas, valued at over Rs 10 lakh, from the possession of the accused, which was being transported in a Mercedes vehicle.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), Sanjay Bhatia, said that recently, the police received specific inputs that drug traffickers are procuring ‘charas’ from Malana and Kullu in Himachal Pradesh and selling the same in different parts of Delhi-NCR and other parts of India.