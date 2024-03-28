Heartbreaks and healings

I want to get closer, I just want to hold you, I want to get closure, You know that I love you,” sings American-Chinese artiste Allen Ling of the band Flipsyde. In his newly released video single ‘Closer’, Allen along with the band’s lead guitarist Dave Lopez explores a journey of heartbreak to healing. The duo recently performed in India on a promotional tour.

Excerpts from the conversation:

What was the inspiration behind ‘Closer’?

It was a woman whom I had a crush on since 7th grade. She was one of my best friends. I was hoping this gesture would win her over and I would get out of the “friend zone.” Unfortunately, she just said, “Oh. Very nice!”. We are still good friends though. A gentleman who interviewed me during one of my press conferences told me: ‘A broken heart creates great art.’

Tell us about the dynamics of working with Dave.

Dave and I have the same foundations that make us who we are today. We are creative with the art, use humour to put those around us at ease, and are generous with our time and resources. We are great partners in performance and music production.