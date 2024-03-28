Heartbreaks and healings
I want to get closer, I just want to hold you, I want to get closure, You know that I love you,” sings American-Chinese artiste Allen Ling of the band Flipsyde. In his newly released video single ‘Closer’, Allen along with the band’s lead guitarist Dave Lopez explores a journey of heartbreak to healing. The duo recently performed in India on a promotional tour.
Excerpts from the conversation:
What was the inspiration behind ‘Closer’?
It was a woman whom I had a crush on since 7th grade. She was one of my best friends. I was hoping this gesture would win her over and I would get out of the “friend zone.” Unfortunately, she just said, “Oh. Very nice!”. We are still good friends though. A gentleman who interviewed me during one of my press conferences told me: ‘A broken heart creates great art.’
Tell us about the dynamics of working with Dave.
Dave and I have the same foundations that make us who we are today. We are creative with the art, use humour to put those around us at ease, and are generous with our time and resources. We are great partners in performance and music production.
Your previous single, ‘Remember’, clinched the number 1 spot on the World Indie Music and European Indie Music Charts. Considering your background as an American-Chinese artist, do you draw from both cultural influences in your music?
None from my Chinese heritage! All my music is from listening to and singing to Disney movie songs as a kid. I was born in the USA to immigrant parents from Mainland China and raised pretty much with that kind of cultural values.
What is your view on broadening your repertoire to diverse genres?
I need to collaborate with other artists to absorb and learn about their unique traits and skills in those genres. Ultimately, you can take any song and convert it to any genre with the right musicians and producers.
Does your business help keep you grounded?
It does. I help patients recover from serious maladies, and I have a good job as a physical therapist. I have about 17 employees who help me run the business and treat patients, so I can get away for short periods to rest or do music tours. I also have a comic book publishing company that can be run remotely without being bogged down by time zones. I am lucky that my family and loved ones are always thrilled about me performing internationally. I don’t think I would get the same kind of response in my home country.