‘If policy was world class, why did CM take it back?’

NEW DELHI: BJP leaders and workers on Wednesday held protests outside the gates of the Delhi Assembly demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Carrying placards, BJP MLAs undertook a march outside the assembly with Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri asking Kejriwal to resign.

“The chief minister should resign from his post. There are almost a dozen allegations of corruption against him. If the excise policy was world class, why did he take it back? We are demanding Kejriwal’s resignation,” the Leader of the Opposition said.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, accompanied by around 100 party workers from Mayur Vihar, along with members of the party’s Mahila Morcha and Yuva Morcha, staged a demonstration outside the Assembly premises at noon.

Dressed in black, they gathered at the entrance gate, chanting slogans, with Sachdeva himself climbing over the gate to join in. However, police prevented their entry, locking the main gate and detaining the protesters.

Sachdeva said that the people of Delhi were frustrated with the Kejriwal government’s perceived political theatrics, vowing to reject the AAP-Congress alliance in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

He cited the imprisonment of two Delhi government ministers and hinted at possible legal troubles for Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj over alleged issuance of fake letters.