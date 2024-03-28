‘If policy was world class, why did CM take it back?’

NEW DELHI: BJP leaders and workers on Wednesday held protests outside the gates of the Delhi Assembly demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Carrying placards, BJP MLAs undertook a march outside the assembly with Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri asking Kejriwal to resign.
“The chief minister should resign from his post. There are almost a dozen allegations of corruption against him. If the excise policy was world class, why did he take it back? We are demanding Kejriwal’s resignation,” the Leader of the Opposition said.
Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, accompanied by around 100 party workers from Mayur Vihar, along with members of the party’s Mahila Morcha and Yuva Morcha, staged a demonstration outside the Assembly premises at noon.
Dressed in black, they gathered at the entrance gate, chanting slogans, with Sachdeva himself climbing over the gate to join in. However, police prevented their entry, locking the main gate and detaining the protesters.
Sachdeva said that the people of Delhi were frustrated with the Kejriwal government’s perceived political theatrics, vowing to reject the AAP-Congress alliance in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
He cited the imprisonment of two Delhi government ministers and hinted at possible legal troubles for Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj over alleged issuance of fake letters.
Prior to the Assembly proceedings, AAP MLAs also held a demonstration outside the House, demanding the immediate release of Kejriwal from the Enforcement Directorate’s custody. Kejriwal, the AAP national convenor, was arrested by the ED on March 21 and has been remanded to the agency’s custody until March 28 by a local court.
A day ago, Delhi BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa had lodged a complaint with Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena over the legitimacy of the orders issued by Chief Minister Kejriwal.
Sirsa said that Kejriwal, currently in remand, lacks the legal capacity to issue such directives without court permission, which hasn’t been granted. “This order is illegal & unconstitutional; mandating the need for enquiry as to who is misusing CMO and for what personal gains!,” he said.
Sirsa had urged the L-G to pass necessary directions for the registration of FIR against the “fabrication and forgery of the official records by the unconstitutional use of the office of the Chief Minister of Delhi.”
‘CM’s Wife to take over post’
Union minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday suggested that wife of the Delhi chief minister, Sunita Kejriwal, might take over as the new CM. Reacting to her digital briefing, the minister said even in jail, Arvind Kejriwal is unable to give up his desire for the post. “Arvind Kejriwal, who used to talk about morality and sit on fasts against the Congress’ corruption, is himself trapped in the quagmire. Arvind Kerjiwal is in jail but he is not giving up affection for the chair.”