LS polls: Jamia delays campus admissions

NEW DELHI: The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University has decided to delay entrance examinations to several courses offered by the institution for the 2024 academic session in view of the upcoming general elections, according to a notice circulated by the institution. The university has decided to postpone the entrance exams till the conclsuion of the Lok Sabha polls, which, in effect, may delay the entire admission process of the university.

According to the new timetable notified by JMI, the university will conduct the entrance exams on June 9, 10, and 11, for admissions into its various postgraduation programmes, including MA, MCA, B.Ed, and MBA. Initially, these entrance exams were scheduled to be held May 24, 25 and 26, according to an earlier notice, but these days were found to coincide with polling days for the general elections.

“Due to the announcement of dates of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 by the Chief Election Commissioner of India, the following Entrance Test of the University has been rescheduled,” reads the official notice in this regard. The revised schedule has been circulated on the university’s official website. JMI offers admissions to several UG and PG programmes through entrance tests conducted by the university which include include MA (Arabic), MA (Applied Psychology), MA (Economics), etc.