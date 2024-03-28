No bar for CM to govern from jail: Atishi

NEW DELHI: Senior AAP leader Atishi on Wednesday, addressing a press conference at the party office, asserted that no constitutional provision bars ‘governance from jail’, citing the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and the Government of NCT of Delhi (GNCTD) Act to support her claims.

The minister was referring to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest and the BJP opposing his decision to run the city government from jail.

Describing the Centre’s move as a political conspiracy, she said it was done to undermine democratically elected opposition governments using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to coerce the opposition CMs to resign or face arrest under draconian sections of the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act).

The BJP, the minister said, is leveraging institutions such as the CBI, ED, and Election Commission to target opposition parties and leaders, particularly Arvind Kejriwal, saying Kejriwal is the only leader Narendra Modi fears and sees as a challenger.

“The Representation of People’s Act, 1951, clearly states about the disqualification of a CM or MLA, a person convicted for an offence and sentenced to two years or above shall be disqualified from the date of such conviction. This does not apply to a person who is only accused and has not been adjudged as guilty by a court of law,” Atishi contended.

“The GNCTD Act also very clear that one cannot continue serving as the Chief Minister if they have lost the majority in the house. In this case, none of these conditions are met, so under what conditions will President rule be imposed?” she questioned.

“First they (BJP) arrest the Chief Minister in a fake case, and then demand resignation disrespecting people’s mandate,” the minister attacked the BJP-ruled Centre. “Otherwise, it is a very simple formula to bring down all the opposition governments. You have the ED in your hands, they don’t require any proof, and leaders don’t get bail when they get arrested under PMLA. So, all opposition Chief Ministers will be arrested under PMLA,” she added.