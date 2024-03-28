Restaurant owner shot dead in Delhi’s New Usmanpur, FIR lodged against unknown assailants

NEW DELHI: A 32-year-old restaurant owner was shot dead by unidentified assailants in northeast Delhi’s New Usmanpur area, police said on Wednesday.

Sanjay Singh, who had been booked in a murder case, was attacked near his house while he was on his way back from his workplace on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, the police added.

One of Singh’s friends found him lying injured on the road and informed the victim’s younger brother Nitin, who runs a dairy, a police officer said. Nitin rushed to the spot and found Singh lying in a pool of blood near Hanuman Mandir Wali Gali service road, the officer said.

Singh sustained injuries in the head, right shoulder and elbow, and abdomen. He was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, according to police.

Police said that seven empty bullet shells, four pieces of lead and one live round of 7.65 mm were found at the scene of the incident.

Another officer said Singh had been booked in connection with the murder of a man, Ravinder. The two lived in the same locality.

“Efforts are being made to identify those who killed Singh. Footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area is being scanned,” the officer said, adding that all angles of the case are being looked at.

Deceased booked earlier for murder

An officer said that deceased Singh had been booked in connection with the murder of a man, Ravinder. The two lived in the same locality. Police also said that seven empty bullet shells, four pieces of lead and one live round of 7.65 mm were found at the scene of the incident. Singh sustained injuries in the head, right shoulder, and abdomen.