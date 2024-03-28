The royal mango arrives early

Every Sunday, I visit the farmer’s market in Noida’s Sector-39 like a weekly pilgrimage. Surrounded by the sight and aroma of freshest seasonal produce, it sparks ideas within me when planning my weekly menu. Plus, the produce is the best marker to track the shift in the season. From the plump red carrots and pearly white cauliflowers, we are now moving to fresh okra and gourds of various types, indicating the swiftly approaching summers. What took me by surprise, though, was the arrival of the safeda mango — in early March!

While the safeda is typically an early bloomer, it still isn’t commonly found until at least the second week of April. This year, it arrived in the markets of NCR more than a month ahead of schedule—and was being sold at `150 per kilo. Mango lovers couldn’t be happier, but at the same time, are erring at the side of caution. “I don’t know if this will be of good quality”, said a concerned Manju Shukla, a resident of Sector-39 Noida. This occurred much to the annoyance of Omkar, the owner of the fruit stall. “Jaldi aa gaya hai madam kyunki aaj kal garmi jaldi hoti hai” (The mangoes aren’t bad, they’ve come to market early because summers have arrived sooner).

This, though, is not the first time that such anomalies have happened. A quick rummaging of mango incidents across the country led me to find out about Gujarat’s kesar mango debacle from 2022. It was a day after Christmas, when this Gujarati mango variant showed up in considerable abundance — 60 kilos, no less — at the port market of Porbandar. As per reports, they were lapped up for as much as `500 a kilo!

While I resisted buying the safeda a couple of weeks ago, right on cue, my mother arrived from Mumbai with a box of the sweetest-smelling Ratnagiri alphonso mangoes in hand. Apparently, this isn’t just an NCR phenomenon — the markets in Maharashtra and Karnataka are brimming with the season’s bounty earlier than expected, because of the unexpected flush in the mango orchards of the Konkan.