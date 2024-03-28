Warmest day of year, light rain in parts of Delhi

NEW DELHI: The national capital recorded its warmest day this year on Wednesday, with a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius, four notches above the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

“On Wednesday, the capital experienced the warmest day, but due to the cloudy skies and light showers in some Delhi NCR areas, the heat was not felt,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist and head of the local weather office.

Light to moderate-intensity rainfall occurred in some parts of Delhi during the afternoon, the IMD said. The IMD had earlier forecasted light to moderate rainfall at isolated places in the city during the day.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 19.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Wednesday morning, the IMD posted on X stating, “In continuation with previous weather alert, light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi ( Model Town, Karawal Nagar, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Shahadra, Vivek Vihar during the next 2 hours.”

Delhi’s Air Quality Index was recorded at 161, in the ‘moderate’ category, at 11 am, according to data.