3-year-old girl raped by neighbour in west Delhi; accused held

NEW DELHI: A 3-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in the Peeragarhi area on Delhi’s outskirts, an official said on Thursday, adding that a manhunt has been launched to apprehend the absconding accused.

The official said that a police control room (PCR) call was received about the assault of a three-year-old girl in Peeragarhi village.

The accused, a 27-year-old tenant in the same building, was arrested after searches were conducted in 30 locations across city, said police. “A police team, including the ACP and SHOof Paschim Vihar West police station reached the location,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer Jimmy Chiram said.

He said that the victim was found there along with her mother and shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital and necessary medical treatment was provided. “The accused is a tenant of the same building,” the DCP said. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of IPC.