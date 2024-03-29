69,622 students took admission in PG courses

NEW DELHI: A total of 69,622 students have taken admission in Post-Graduate (PG) courses and 11,174 in Undergraduate (UG) courses in Delhi University (DU) during the academic session 2023-24, Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh said on Thursday.

He was speaking at the 91st annual meeting of Delhi University Court organised under the chairmanship of Prof Singh where he shared the detailed year-long activities.

In the meeting held at the Convention Hall located at ViceRegal Lodge of the University, the Vice Chancellor presented the figures of appointments made during the year. He said till now appointments have been made on a total of 4,556 academic posts.

The appointment process has been stopped for now due to the Lok Sabha elections. In the wake of removal of the Model Code of Conduct, the process of appointments to the remaining vacant posts will be re-started, he said.

The Vice Chancellor said that in the QS World University Rankings (Sustainability 2024), University of Delhi has been ranked 1st in India and 220th globally with an overall score of 73.4. A total of 19,899 students had registered for admission to PhD in the first and second phase, out of which a total of 1,655 students have been admitted in the first and second phase of Ph. D. admissions, he said.