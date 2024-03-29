Delhi Civic body financially unstable, city administration should be reassessed: Delhi High Court

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday said the financial condition of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was “precarious” and the administration of the national capital would require a re-look if the civic authority was incapable of handling itself.

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan, which had earlier warned the civic authority of dissolution if it did not make itself financially viable, said citizens cannot continue to live in “misery” due to the MCD’s incompetence.

“You are incompetent to the core. You people are only fighting, have large egos and refusing to see the big picture,” the bench, said, adding, “There must be some inherent problem. The administration of Delhi would require a re-look.”

The court was hearing a batch of petitions concerning non-payment of salaries and pensions by the corporation.

The counsel for the MCD said dues have been paid till the month of February but some more time was required to pay the arrears in terms of the Seventh Pay Commission’s recommendations to all eligible employees.

Even as the MCD lawyers stated that arrears have not been paid to around 50,000 employees and a decision has been taken to set aside a minimum of Rs 15 crore per month for this purpose, the counsel appearing for the petitioner employees said the corporation was not giving retiral benefits to its employees.