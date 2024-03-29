Delhi: Man rapes, kills 5-year-old girl, dumps body in factory; held

NEW DELHI: A five-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped, raped, and murdered by a man in Bawana area of the city, police said on Thursday. Totan Lohar, alias Khudi, a native of West Bengal, later dumped the body at a factory in Bawana.

Sharing the details, police said that on Sunday, at around 11 p.m, a police control room call was received at Bawana police station regarding the suspected kidnapping of a five-year-old girl from Sector 1 DSIIDC Bawana.

“The statement of the girl’s parents was recorded, and a case under Section 363 of the IPC was registered,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (outernorth) R K Singh.

The victim’s parents, who own a tea shop in Bawana, last saw her around 5 p.m on Sunday. Despite their efforts to locate her, she could not be found. Finally, they contacted 112. “Immediately, multiple teams were formed, and an extensive search commenced in the area, with the parents participating. This search continued throughout the night in and around the last-known location,” said Singh.

Several CCTV footage were gathered by the police team from the area, one of which showed the girl walking with a man identified as Khudi, who was later found to be absconding. “Local inquiries revealed that he may have fled to West Bengal via train, possibly on the Poorva Express. Multiple teams were deployed to apprehend him, with one team dispatched to New Delhi Railway Station,” said the DCP.

Various efforts were made in collaboration with the Railway Protection Force (RPF), ticket examiners (TTE), and the intermediate police station. “Simultaneously, a team was dispatched to Kolkata. Upon its arrival, the team boarded the train and commenced a search for the suspect. After a few minutes, they successfully identified and apprehended him. He was then brought back to Delhi on the morning of March 27,” said the DCP.

On sustained interrogation, the accused confessed to committing the rape and thereafter killing the girl before dumping the body in an adjacent factory in Bawana area at around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

“At the accused’s instance, the scene of crime was identified. The body, along with one blade and a brick was recovered. The videography and photography of the scene of crime was done properly,” said the DCP.