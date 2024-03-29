ED’s arguments trashed in court in 7 minutes: AAP

NEW DELHI: AAP leader Atishi on Thursday said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while arguing for himself in court clearly demonstrated how baseless the charges brought against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are. “A sitting chief minister has been arrested without any evidence in this baseless case,” Atishi said, expressing her concern over the “undemocratic nexus” between the probing agency and the BJP-led Centre.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, also attending the press conference, said Arvind Kejriwal, during his remand hearing in a city court, sought to know whether just four statements against him in connection with the alleged excise policy scam were enough for his arrest.